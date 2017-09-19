Gary Schara arraigned in killing of Lisa Ziegert

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-sought suspect in the murder of Agawam school teacher Lisa Ziegert was arraigned in Westfield District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Gary Schara of West Springfield on kidnapping, aggravated rape, and murder charges in the 1992 death of the 24 year-old.
Schara is being held without the right to bail following his arraignment late Tuesday morning in Westfield District Court. He was not in the main courtroom, but kept in a holding area off to the side, where he could see and hear the proceedings. His court appointed lawyer stood in the courtroom next to the window open to his client.