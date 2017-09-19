Gary Schara arraigned in killing of Lisa Ziegert

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long-sought suspect in the murder of Agawam school teacher Lisa Ziegert was arraigned in Westfield District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Gary Schara of West Springfield on kidnapping, aggravated rape, and murder charges in the 1992 death of the 24 year-old.

Schara is being held without the right to bail following his arraignment late Tuesday morning in Westfield District Court. He was not in the main courtroom, but kept in a holding area off to the side, where he could see and hear the proceedings. His court appointed lawyer stood in the courtroom next to the window open to his client.

VIDEO: District Attorney Anthony Gulluni Statement