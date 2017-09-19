Farms in Massachusetts continue to decline in number

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report from Harvard finds forests and farmland conservation on the decline.

Western Massachusetts is rich in soil, and it’s great for growing. There is a wide range of different kinds of farms here in the Pioneer Valley, from dairy and fruit to tobacco.

Mapleline Farm is a dairy farm in Hadley. They told 22News that farming brings a lot of money into the state, but there are fewer farms every year.

Jessica Dizek from Mapleline said, “Dairy farming has showed a decrease in farms over the past five years, 10 years, and so on. But we still have the largest land that we take care of and maintain and conserve. We’re an important economic driver in Massachusetts.”

Dizek told 22News that if farms were to continue to decrease in number, the next step would be to outsource products.

If you want local products, you need to support local farms.