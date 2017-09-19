Family of Lisa Ziegert gets first face-to-face look at alleged killer

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in person, the family of Agawam murder victim Lisa Ziegert looked into the eyes of her alleged killer.

Gary Schara was not brought into the courtroom inside Westfield District Court. He stood in a holding cell in a red jumpsuit, behind a glass window, watching and listening. He did not show any emotion.

“You are going to get your justice and Lisa will have hers,” explained Lisa’s mother Dee Zeigert to 22News.

It was the first time the family of Lisa Ziegert looked at the face of her alleged killer in person. Mother Dee Ziegert showed remarkable strength.

“I wanted the chance to face the person who actually did this to our Lisa and show him this picture and say, you have been brought to justice for this and she is here facing you. She is accusing you,” said Dee Zeigert.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Gary Schara, who was appointed a public defender. He is being held without the right to bail until his next court date on Nov. 21st.

“We will absolutely seek the maximum punishment under law, which in the commonwealth of Massachusetts for a murder offense is life without parole,” explained District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

22News learned new information about Gary Schara, including that it appears he targeted Lisa at random. They did not know each other. The D.A.’s office saying he likely acted alone. Schara was a person of interest since 1993, but kept a low profile.

“His involvement with law enforcement was really very limited,” said D.A. Gulluni.

The discovery of new DNA evidence a year ago and a positive match pointed the finger the squarely at Schara and let to his arrest.

Lisa Ziegert was killed in 1992 working her second job at an Agawam card and gift shop. Her body was found four days later in the woods near Suffield Street.