DNA led to suspect’s arrest in 25-year-old murder case

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – DNA is said to have played a crucial role in identifying the suspect in Lisa Ziegert’s murder.

The Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News that DNA testing and analysis confirmed Gary Schara as their suspect.

DNA is the hereditary material in humans, and the basis for our genetic makeup.

Forensic scientists solve crimes by collecting physical evidence from a crime scene such as hair or blood, and compare it with the DNA from a suspect.

Scientists in the Lisa Ziegert murder case created a sketch of the suspect using DNA collected from the crime scene.

“If they find evidence of the person being at the crime scene and they match the genes in that DNA sample to a living person then they know they were there,” Arie Mobley, Professor of Neuroscience at Western New England University.

Mobley told 22News less than 1 percent of the genes in the human body, are unique to each person, like eye color and skin color.

Mobley also said DNA material never changes.

The DNA sample in the Lisa Ziegert murder case would be in the same condition now as when it was collected 25 years ago.