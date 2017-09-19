Day 5 of the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was “Rhode Island Day” at the Big E. 22News was there tracking the crowds.

When The Big E is going on the weather really doesn’t make too much of a difference because people come out to enjoy a day at the fair no matter what the weather.

One food vendor at The Big E has been watching the crowds over the past couple days. He told 22News sometimes cloudy days bring out more people. Kyle, food vendor at Dr. Vegetable, told 22News, “Sometimes its not raining, its cloudy people come out cause its not as hot and humid, they like the walking weather, your not sweating too much.”

One couple from Connecticut said the change in weather helped change their plans. Aaron Vangeersedaeie, from Connecticut, told 22News that Tuesday at The Big E wasn’t a bad day at all due to the clouds, “Its not bad, we were actually kinda excited we thought it was going to rain and weren’t even going to come.”

One thing is for sure rain or shine people go to The Big E.

The Big E continues through October 1st.