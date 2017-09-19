Damages caused by Hurricane Maria could affect local residents financially

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may be paying for the damage caused by the recent hurricanes through your insurance premiums.

First Irma, now, Maria.

Puerto Rico is getting hit twice in two weeks by major hurricanes.

Even though Irma took a turn and saved most of Puerto Rico from destruction, Maria is expected to go right over the island.

“Especially the condition that Puerto Rico financially is at right now, we just can’t afford for this to happen to Puerto Rico,” said Gumersindo Gomez, Executive Director of Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center.

When a natural disaster like a hurricane strikes, it’s not only the people who live in the affected areas that have to help pay for the damage.

Even your insurance premiums in western Massachusetts could go up to help pay for the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

“All of the insurance companies themselves mitigate their risk by purchasing this re-insurance and as the re-insurance costs go up, so does the individual premiums that you and I would pay,” David Jarry of Neill & Neill Insurance Agency told 22News.

Multiple disasters hitting at once, the cushion that reinsurance companies have to pay to insurance companies’ claims runs out.

The consumer must pay higher premiums so that insurance companies can pay back the re-insurance companies.

The national economy will take a hit too, but it’s the local economy in Puerto Rico that will suffer longest.

“The overall economy six months later will be back on track in the immediate quarter afterwards, it’ll be a drop,” said Economist Herbert Eskot. “I don’t think it’ll have the same effect on the national economy as Katrina did.”

Eskot told 22News that in 2005, the local economy in Louisiana took longer to bounce back because their tourism rates dropped by more than half.

Eskot said he expects the same to happen in Puerto Rico.