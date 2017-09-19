DA: Schara wrote letter admitting to killing Lisa Ziegert

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Schara has been in western Massachusetts for most of the past 25 years.

His most recent residence was 67 Lathrop Street in West Springfield, not too far from the rotary at the end of the North End Bridge.

District attorney Anthony Gulluni said that Schara wrote a document in which he admitted to killing Lisa Ziegert. He also said Schara tried committing suicide before he was arrested Saturday in Connecticut.

One woman told 22News the guilt must have finally got to him.

“The conscience is so powerful that eventually the guilt is overwhelming and eventually is going to do its work,” Gail Noe said.

Lisa Ziegert was 24 when she disappeared from her second job at a card store in Agawam in the spring of 1992.

Her body was found in the woods on Easter Sunday, about four miles from the store.

Gulluni said Schara was living in Longmeadow at the time of the murder.

No explanation was provided for his attempted suicide.