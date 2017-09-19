Court rules out police testimonies on passed or failed sobriety tests

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s highest court has ruled that sobriety tests used for drunk driving cases cannot be used to determine if someone was driving under the influence of marijuana.

The Supreme Judicial Court’s decision ruled that police officers would not be allowed to testify as to whether a person passed or failed a sobriety test.

One West Springfield resident told 22News they have no problem with marijuana users behind the wheel.

“I don’t think it had an effect on me while I was driving, but I mean I can only speak for myself I can’t speak for others,” said Tatyana Cruz.

The SJC pointed out that there is currently no reliable scientific test for marijuana impairment.