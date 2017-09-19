Chicopee Police: Oxycodone pills found in child’s bedroom

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say that narcotics detectives discovered 90 pills believed to be oxycodone hidden inside a child’s bedroom late last week.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Jose Hernandez, 41, of Chicopee, is charged with trafficking in heroin/morphine/opium and possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, following a raid on his Chestnut Street apartment Friday.

Wilk says that detectives had obtained a search warrant for Hernandez’s apartment following an investigation. Before they were going to move in, police set up surveillance outside. Shortly before 5:00 Friday evening, Wilk says officers saw Hernandez walk outside of his apartment to greet someone in a vehicle that had pulled up to the front of the building.

The detectives then approached Hernandez, who was allegedly carrying a bundle of heroin. Officers then searched the apartment, where Wilk said that pills were discovered in an unmarked bottle behind a mirror in a child’s bedroom. Police also found more than $2,500 in cash.

After booking at the Chicopee police station, Hernandez was released on $500 bail.