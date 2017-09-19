Boyfriend hacked & dumped

(KPRC) A Texas woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head, cutting up his body with a machete and dumping him into a dumpster, police said.

Cierra Alexis Sutton, 30, has been charged with the death of Steven Coleman.

Bayton Police investigators say Sutton shot Coleman in the head while he was sleeping after an argument. Investigators said Sutton dismembered his body with a machete because he was too heavy to carry.

Sutton wrapped Coleman’s body parts in a sheet and put them in multiple dumpsters.

She reported Coleman as missing to police a few days later, investigators said. She told police she hadn’t heard from him in days. Investigators said they suspected foul play when Coleman’s two vehicles were still parked at the apartment complex.

