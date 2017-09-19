Bermuda High has a lot to do with how hurricanes move

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have been talking a lot about hurricanes this summer. While we have had more hurricanes in past summers, many of those had not impacted land. This summer, on the other hand, we have had many direct hits and close calls when it comes to hurricanes reaching land.

What is causing this to happen? One of the many things that guides a hurricane’s path is known as the Bermuda High. It is an area of high pressure that is situated over the Atlantic. How strong this high pressure is can have a big impact on where hurricanes and tropical storms go.

Around this area of high pressure, the air moves clockwise. A weak Bermuda high typically pushes storms on a path in the direction of, but ultimately away from landfall on the East Coast. A stronger Bermuda High can bring a better chance for landfalling systems along the East Coast, especially in the southeastern United States. The strongest Bermuda High suppresses storms and stops them from moving north until they are already far to the west; thereby pushing them into the Caribbean, Florida, and possibly the Gulf of Mexico.

While the Bermuda High is not the only factor in a storm’s path, it is something to consider when trying to figure out where a storm is going, and why.