Backyard Bonanza: Boy finds mastodon tooth!

(WEYI) When Owen Vettraino of Birch Run, Michigan grows up he wants be a builder and create large skyscrapers, but his goals may change due to what he found beneath the ground.

Owen was riding four-wheelers with is cousin at his grandparents’ house last weekend when he saw something strange near the pond, he thought he found a dinosaur bone.

It was dad who figured out what it was a mastodon tooth.

According to University of Michgan, it appears to be an upper tooth and is 11,000 to 13,000 years old.

