Arrest in Lisa Ziegert case has been a long time coming for the community

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ziegert family has spent the past two decades going through ups and downs that many families could never dream of.

Their daughter, Lisa Ziegert, was just 24-years-old when she was abducted and killed in Agawam, in April of 1992.

Now, 25-years-later, there has finally been a break in the case. 48-year-old Gary Schara has been arrested and charged in the abduction, rape, and murder of Lisa Ziegert.

Dee Ziegert told 22News there is one question she’s never been able to get the answer to… why. “This is the person who actually took her life. You’re first reaction is why, but like I said, you’ll never get a satisfactory answer on that.”

Dee Ziegert isn’t the only one asking why, over the years hundreds of people in the community have become personally and emotionally invested in the case.

Lisa Ziegert was killed 25-years-ago, but it’s a case many people in Agawam will never forget. Brendan Reiley grew up in Agawam. “It’s a community where things like that don’t normally happen, and that’s why I think its closure for the town as well, absolutely.”

As for Lisa’s family, Dee Ziegert said they plan on sitting in court every day until she gets the justice she deserves. “I promise you I will be there for every proceeding. I’ll be sitting there where he has to look at me.”