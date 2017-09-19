“America’s Got Talent” – One last shot

(NBC) A summer long search for a million dollar act wraps up over the next two nights. The finale of “America’s Got Talent” begins tonight on NBC.

Some of the ten finalists have overcome great obstacles.

Singer Evie Clair lost her father to cancer just days ago. “This song I’m going to sing was my dad’s favorite song and he would always sing it,” Clair says.

The final performances will take place on the Dolby Theater Stage. “There’s just so much energy and there’s such a great vibe from the audience as well,” says singer Chase Goehring.

The performers are hoping it’s enough to earn America’s vote. The winning act will receive a million dollars and also gets to headline a show in Las Vegas.

More: http://bit.ly/2w7SxH2

BREAKING NEWS: The most-watched season in #AGT history ends with the biggest #AGTFinale ever tomorrow. 😎🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/kr9kkJYORY — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2017