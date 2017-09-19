2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Trailer

(CW) – The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2-night event begins Wednesday, October 4 on The CW!

About The CW:

Official YouTube Channel for the CW Television Network featuring Arrow, The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, The Originals, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Jane The Virgin, and iZombie.

Connect with The CW Online:

Visit The CW WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/home

Like The CW on FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/thecw

Follow The CW on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/thecw

Follow The CW on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecw

Follow The CW on TUMBLR: http://cwnetwork.tumblr.com

Add The CW on GOOGLE+: http://plus.google.com/+thecw

Follow The CW on PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/thecw