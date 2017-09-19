2 car thefts, 3 home break-ins reported in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow police are warning people to make sure their car doors are locked and their garages are left closed, following two recent auto thefts in town.

Longmeadow police posted on their official Facebook page that there were three home break-ins, three car break-ins, and two stolen cars reported in the Lawrence Drive/Coventry Lane neighborhood early Monday morning.

The stolen cars were later found in Holyoke. There is no information on this time on any suspects.

Police say that in each case, the cars and homes were entered through unlocked doors, so residents are reminded to keep their cars and homes locked, and garage doors shut.