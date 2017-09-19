2 arrested after pursuit on I-91 from Springfield to Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police pursuit that began in Springfield ended with the arrest of two suspects over the state line in Connecticut.

David Procopio, spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, told 22News that troopers were notified at around 11:00 A.M. that Springfield police were pursuing a car on I-91 southbound carrying a possibly armed suspect.

A state police helicopter was called in to monitor the pursuit, which continued into Connecticut. Connecticut state troopers pulled over the car and took the two suspects into custody.

Procopio said that he could not provide details on what led to the pursuit. 22News has put in calls to Springfield police for more information.