11 years in jail for Easthampton man charged with child pornography

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man received jail time in federal court on Tuesday on nine child pornography charges.

The Massachusetts Department of Justice said 38-year-old James Smith was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

Smith pleaded guilty in February 2017, to six counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The Department of Justice said police found 110 images of child pornography of a known 8-year-old girl on Smith’s cell phone during a search at his home.

Smith is said to have also emailed and contacted multiple people on Craigslist, discussing the sexual abuse of children.

Police said Smith offered and distributed child pornography involving children aged 10 and younger with online partners and that Smith also received child pornography online.