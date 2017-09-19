100% renewable energy by 2050? Activists hope to reach goal

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is on its way to reducing its carbon footprint, but environmentalists say the state should be doing more.

Massachusetts utility companies must currently purchase at least 12% of their electricity from renewable energy sources, but some activists say that isn’t enough.

Environmentalists rallied at the State House Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to support a bill that would require an increase of at least 3% per year to get Massachusetts to a 50% renewable energy goal by 2030. The ultimate goal: 100% renewable energy for electricity, heating, and transportation by 2050.

Western Massachusetts advocates came to Boston for a hearing on the bill before the state’s Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy.

Rosemary Wessel of Cummington is the director of the group No Fracked Gas in Mass. She told 22News that renewable sources of energy are crucial, especially with the recent hurricanes.

“When you have renewables on houses, on businesses, it’s a more distributed energy generation, and it’s easier to come back from losses from severe weather,” Wessel said.

The committee will review public testimony on the bill before making recommendations to the state.