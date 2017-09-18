Ziegert murder suspect lived in West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Schara was arrested in Connecticut on Saturday, September 16. He is accused of abducting, raping, and murdering Lisa Ziegert in 1992.

The 22News I-Team did some digging, and discovered Schara spent most of the past 25 years living in western Massachusetts.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni confirmed that Schara grew up in Longmeadow, and graduated from Longmeadow High School in the 1980’s.

Schara also worked in the area, and currently lives in West Springfield on Lathrop Street.

Some of the neighbors 22News spoke to said they were shocked when they found out that he was arrested for allegedly murdering Lisa Ziegert.

“This is a fairly quiet neighborhood,” Manny Marino said. “So this individual is always low profile.”

The 22News I-Team knocked on the door to Schara’s home on Monday, but there was no answer.

Schara is being charged with murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping. His arrest could finally put an end to a case that has gone unsolved for more than two decades.