Why are the tropics so active this season?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are seeing a very active hurricane season so far. 22News explains why the tropics are so active and when the last time we saw an active hurricane season was.

NOAA predicted an above normal Atlantic Hurricane season and they were right on the money. The prediction was based off of a weak or non-existent El Nino and near or above average sea surface temperatures, remember warmer waters fuel a storm. Last season we were in an El Nino which usually lessens the development of a hurricane. Their prediction was 11 to 17 Named Storms, 5-9 Hurricanes, and 2-4 Major hurricanes.

According to NOAA the 2016 season was the most active since 2012, with 15 named storms, that included 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

So far this season we have seen 13 named storms altogether.

We are not out of the woods just yet peak hurricane season continues through the end of the September and hurricane season ends November 30th.