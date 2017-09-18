Trump and the United Nations

(NBC News) – President Trump is waking up at home in New York this morning. He spent the night at Trump Tower before a full day of meetings at the United Nations today – and a major speech there tomorrow.

Mending fences – as a candidate President Trump called the United Nations weak – incompetent – not a friend of democracy.

Now he needs the U.N. to deal with North Korea. “He’s going to address these specific threats of North Korea, Iran, terrorism, global terrorism. The United Nations has fallen short, and he wants to motivate them,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

U.N. sanctions to stop North Korea’s missile tests so far haven’t worked.

The Trump Administration says they need more time. “To get all countries, everyone to do all they can to enforce those sanctions,” said National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

“90 percent of North Korea’s trade is being cut off. So, we have economically strangled North Korea at this point. If that doesn’t work, General Mattis will take care of it,” said UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The unpopular military option: “The emphasis now has to be on missile defense.” Senator John McCain, (R) Arizona

And getting China to cut off North Korea’s oil. “We should especially put more pressure on China. China can do more,” said Senator Tom Cotton, (R) Arkansas.

Can congress do more with democrats negotiating directly with the president? “That’s what America wants,” said Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.

“He’s pro-Trump. He’s for his own personal interests. Sometimes those interests will align.” Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California.

Some republicans are OK with the idea of putting his border wall on hold for now. “It doesn’t have to include the wall at this point I don’t think,” said Senator Roy Blunt, (R) Missouri.

While seeking a way to keep nearly 800 thousand young immigrants in the U.S. legally.

The president also said the United Nations is not a friend of Israel. He meets with Israel prime minister today before tomorrow’s speech.