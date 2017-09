WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Vermont Flannel Company is “dedicated to world comfort”, and they have two booths at The Big E! Chief Idea Originator and co-owner Mark Baker shared more.

The Vermont Flannel Company

“Dedicated to World Comfort”

Order Toll-Free & Customer Service: 800-232-7820

Email: info@vermontflannel.com

Website: vermontflannel.com

Promotional consideration provided by: The Vermont Flannel Company