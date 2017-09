WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s day 2 for Mass Appeal at The Big E! We talked to Mayor of West Springfield Will Reichelt about Salute to West Springfield Day, Director of Sales for The Big E Greg Chiecko about the Avenue of States, Creative Arts Coordinator for The Big E Jane Chapman about The New England Center, and Director of Storrowton Village Museum Jessica Fontaine about Storrowton Village Museum.

Promotional consideration provided by: The Big E