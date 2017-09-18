Supporters pushing for $15 minimum wage question on 2018 ballot

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts workers are calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Supporters are pushing to get a $15 minimum wage petition before voters on the 2018 ballot. But they also have a chance to get a minimum wage raise bill through the legislature.

Advocates said, under the current minimum wage of $11 dollars per hour, many Massachusetts workers can’t afford basic needs, like food and housing.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2021. They’re gearing up for a public hearing on the bill at the State House on Tuesday.

But some retailers oppose the move.

“Those labor costs are a percentage of their sales and if their sales don’t go up, and they continue to have these mandates go up, they don’t necessarily have the funds or the resources to again give those minimum wage workers the increase,” Ryan Kearney, General Counsel of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts told 22News.

The public can have their voices heard on the bill at noon on Tuesday at the State House.