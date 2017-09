CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts and Connecticut coastal communities are bracing for the effects of Hurricane Jose.

Hurricane Jose is spinning in the Atlantic more than 600 miles south of Connecticut.

Forecasters expect heavy rain to pummel southern Connecticut.

Cape Cod vacationers might want to consider changing their plans, with Jose approaching the southern New England shores.

Coastal areas will feel high winds, heavy rains and rough seas starting Tuesday.