Soldier On to open veterans’ home in Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 50 veterans will soon be living in what used to be the Western Massachusetts Police Academy. After eight years of funding and developing, the group Soldier On is now opening their new veterans’ community home.

In 2009, lawmakers filed legislation to allow Soldier On to acquire the former police academy property. The property was transferred to them in 2010, and construction began in March of last year.

There were 51 units built on the property, of which the veterans will be shareowners.

Each unit has equipment that allows the residents to communicate with Soldier On, such as televisions with Skype capability, as well as access to computers and the Internet. There are also staff members to help with daily veteran support groups, training, and wellness. Additionally, transportation will be provided for medical, dental, and mental health appointments.

A dedication ceremony to celebrate the opening is scheduled for 1:00 Monday afternoon.