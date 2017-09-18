Soldier On opens new housing facility for veterans

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Regional Police Academy in Feeding Hills will now be home to 51 veterans. The dedication ceremony was held on Monday at the new Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community on South Westfield Street.

Soldier On acquired the property back in 2010.

The renovated building includes 49 partially furnished units. The new construction annex building has two additional units, and a dining hall.

“This is a testament of going from ‘hooah’ to ‘dooah’—Actually putting words into action,” Colonel David W. Sutherland told 22News. “It’s a commitment by Massachusetts and the local community of Agawam that we’re not going to tolerate another generation of homeless veterans.”

Daily support staff from Soldier On will be on site.

Veterans will also be provided transportation to medical, dental and mental health appoints.