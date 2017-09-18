Real Estate Minute: how long does it take to buy a house?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – How long does it take to buy a house? It’s a big question, especially for people who hope to time their home purchase with when their rental lease is up, or before the start of school, or when you’re closing on the sale of your old home, or any number of other time-sensitive situations you’re trying to manage. Rick Sawicki, President of the REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley, gave us a realistic look at the length of the home buying process.

