Pursuit through Springfield, Ludlow ended with crash in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A police pursuit that involved multiple police departments ended with an arrest Monday morning.

Sometime before 2:00 A.M., officers from the Springfield, Ludlow, and Wilbraham police departments became involved in a pursuit of a vehicle reported to be involved in a shooting.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Dave Belanger told 22News that the chase stretched through all three communities, before ending in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham police posted on their official Facebook page that the driver ultimately crashed near the corner of Old Boston Road and Boston Road (Route 20). Two men ran from the car, one of whom was arrested by Springfield officers. The other suspect was able to get away.

Palmer police also became involved, sending an officer and a police dog to help in the search for the escaped suspect.

Police have not released information at this time on the shooting that led to the pursuit.