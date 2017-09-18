Police identify second passenger who died in North Branford plane crash that killed NASCAR racer

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The second passenger who was killed in a North Branford plane crash Saturday afternoon has been identified by police.

North Branford police say Charles Dundas of Long Island died in the plane crash, which happened near the North Branford and Guilford town line.

Former NASCAR driver Ted Christopher also died in the crash. Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park posted a tribute to Christopher on their Facebook Saturday evening after family member of Christopher’s confirmed the passing to racing website Speed 51.

Connecticut native and NASCAR driver Joey Logano also posted a tribute to Christopher on his twitter.

My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Ted Christopher tonight. So sad to hear the news of his passing. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) September 17, 2017

According to authorities, the M20C aircraft crashed in the area of West Street at approximately 1:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They say the aircraft traveled approximately 75 feet into a wooded area.

At this time there are no word on the cause of this crash. Officials say the National Transportation Safety Board is now in charge of the investigation and will determine probable cause.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have identified the second person killed in a Connecticut plane crash that claimed the life of NASCAR. NASCAR driver killed in Connecticut plane crash