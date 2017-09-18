Police identify second passenger who died in North Branford plane crash that killed NASCAR racer

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2005 file photo, Ted Christopher celebrates his victory in the Busch North Series Sylvania 125 at the New Hampshire International Speedway in Loudon, N.H. NASCAR officials say modified championship racer Christopher was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in Connecticut. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms that two people were aboard a Mooney M20C plane that went down in a wooded area near the North Branford-Guilford border shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. NASCAR says Christopher and the plane's pilot died. (AP Photo/Jon-Pierre Lasseigne, File)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The second passenger who was killed in a North Branford plane crash Saturday afternoon has been identified by police.

North Branford police say Charles Dundas of Long Island died in the plane crash, which happened near the North Branford and Guilford town line.

Former NASCAR driver Ted Christopher also died in the crash. Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park posted a tribute to Christopher on their Facebook Saturday evening after family member of Christopher’s confirmed the passing to racing website Speed 51.

Connecticut native and NASCAR driver Joey Logano also posted a tribute to Christopher on his twitter.

According to authorities, the M20C aircraft crashed in the area of West Street at approximately 1:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They say the aircraft traveled approximately 75 feet into a wooded area.

At this time there are no word on the cause of this crash. Officials say the National Transportation Safety Board is now in charge of the investigation and will determine probable cause.

