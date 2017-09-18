Suspect arrested in murder of Lisa Ziegert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest has been made in the Lisa Ziegert murder case, an enduring mystery that has gone unsolved for decades.

According to the clerk’s office at Rockville Superior Court in Connecticut, Gary Schara was arraigned there as a fugitive from justice. He was wanted on a warrant in Massachusetts for murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping in the case of Lisa Ziegert.

Ziegert, a 24 year-old teacher, disappeared from her second job at a card store in Agawam in the spring of 1992. Her body was found on Easter Sunday, dumped in a wooded area a couple miles away from the store.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is holding a news conference in Springfield to announce the latest developments in the case. You can watch the 2:00 news conference streaming live here on WWLP.com.