News conference on arrest in Lisa Ziegert murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an announcement that had been eagerly anticipated for 25 years; a suspect was arrested over the weekend in the cold case murder of Lisa Ziegert.

The Agawam teacher was abducted, sexually assaulted, and killed back in 1992, and her killer had never been found. Now, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says that DNA evidence and written confessions have led them to Gary Schara, who was arrested Saturday.

Ziegert’s father, mother, and sister were among those in attendance at Monday afternoon’s news conference at the Hampden County Hall of Justice in Springfield.

