Mother of Lisa Ziegert; “No matter what comes to pass, she’s gone”

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Lisa Ziegert’s family hugged each other, and thanked investigators after the District Attorney announced the arrest of Gary Schara Monday afternoon.

The Hampden District Attorney said the Ziegert family’s strength and resolve has been a source of inspiration for everyone who has worked on the case through the years.

Lisa’s mother, Dee Ziegert told 22News that this has been, and remains a struggle for her entire family.

“Because no matter what happens, no matter what is solved, no matter what comes to pass, she’s gone,” Dee Ziegert said.

Gary Schara has been a person of interest since 1993.

Hampden County D.A. Anthony Gulluni said Schara was linked to Lisa’s murder by his DNA match just last week.