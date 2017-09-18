MGM proposing resort casino in Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– MGM will be announcing the development of a new casino in Bridgeport, Connecticut the company said Monday.

The principals of MGM Resorts International and The RCI Group will announce the plans for the development of MGM Bridgeport during a news conference. MGM says it will be a world-class resort casino at Steelpointe Harbor.

The casino and entertainment facility is expected to create thousands of new jobs in the state, as well as bring increased revenue to Bridgeport and surrounding communities. The casino will be funded with private investment dollars.

Jim Murren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MGM Resorts International, and Robert W. Christoph, Sr., Chairman, The RCI Group, along with elected officials, will offer more details during the official announcement at 11 am. at Steelpointe Harbor.