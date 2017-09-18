MGM getting closer to completion as CT casino talk continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three hundred fifty-five days and counting: MGM Springfield is set to open in less than a year.

Brick by brick, MGM’s $950 million casino has quickly become the focal point of the city’s skyline. MGM is hoping to cash-in with the Northeastern gaming market, and take customers away from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. But the tribes have joined together to build a new casino in East Windsor, Connecticut.

MGM fired back Monday by announcing a plan to build a casino in Bridgeport, Connecticut- to tap into the New York gaming market.

Even with all the talk about new casinos in Connecticut, there is still plenty of excitement building in Springfield.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of opportunity. It’s obviously going to bring jobs and tourists, which is always a good thing,” Josh Lamb of Springfield said.

Still, not everyone thinks it will be for the best.

“A casino in a city like Springfield is probably going to boost the taxes and hurt the city a little bit downtown,” Mark Gonzalez of Springfield said.

Just like MGM Springfield, a Bridgeport casino comes with the promise of thousands of new jobs and plenty of tax revenue.