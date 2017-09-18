MGM announces plans for new casino in southern Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM announced plans on Monday to build a casino in southern Connecticut.

MGM Springfield opens about a year, but MGM already has a plan to build another casino in Connecticut.

MGM announced plans for a $675 million, shorefront resort casino in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

It would include 2,000 slot machines, 160 table games and a 300-room hotel.

“We’ve had an interest in doing business in Connecticut for quite some time, as many of you know we have not been shy about talking about that,” said James Murren, CEO of MGM Resorts International.

The move comes as MGM is building a nearly $1 billion casino in Springfield.

Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement on Monday. In it he reiterated MGM’s commitment to the city of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno said MGM Resorts International CEO James Murren contacted him last week and reaffirmed his full commitment to Springfield.

Mayor Sarno stated “The Bridgeport, CT move offers a very lucrative New York City and Fairfield County market that not only can generate jobs, investment and revenue to cash strapped Connecticut, but also, is a plus for MGM Springfield…”

The Bridgeport casino project does appear to face an uphill battle. The tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods have exclusive casino development rights in Connecticut.

MGM would need approval from the Connecticut legislature to move forward with their new plan.

Sarno said no matter what, MGM will open a first class resort right here in Springfield.