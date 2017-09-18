Massachusetts town debates keeping legal pot businesses out

BOSTON (AP) — Many of the same Massachusetts voters who opened the door to legal marijuana are closing the door to pot shops within their own communities.

More than 100 municipalities already have imposed bans, moratoriums or zoning restrictions on commercial marijuana businesses, with a closely-watched referendum scheduled for Tuesday in Milford.

A majority of voters in the town approved of Question 4, the November state ballot initiative that legalized adult use of recreational pot. Milford is already home to two marijuana-related businesses that are threatening to go elsewhere if the referendum passes. The measure would ban any licensed business associated with recreational pot.

The group spearheading the proposed ban in Milford argues it would protect children and public safety.

Opponents say it would cost the town hundreds of jobs and tax revenue from legal marijuana operations.