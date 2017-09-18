Massachusetts man detained in Colorado, 4 kids safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities accuse of taking his four children from his ex-wife during a custody dispute was detained in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports hat 30-year-old Matthew Giovanditto was taken into custody on Saturday after State Park Ranger Jason Hagan spotted a white Chevy with New Hampshire plates pulling a pop-up camper trailer. Hagan had been told to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching that description.

The four children were with their father and authorities say they didn’t appear to be harmed or in danger. They were put into protective custody.

Giovanditto was eventually released. He told the rangers they “had the situation all wrong.” A phone number for Giovanditto could not be found Monday.

Police say his ex-wife lives in Salem, New Hampshire.

