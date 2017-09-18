Maria now a Category 3 hurricane heading towards Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Irma didn’t make landfall in Puerto Rico, but now Hurricane Maria is headed right for the island, and is only getting stronger.

“This morning when I woke up and I saw the news, I was like…no good,” said Evelyn Martinez.

Evelyn Martinez’ mother, Crusita, flew down to Puerto Rico to check on her brother and sisters after Hurricane Irma.

Now, on her 82nd birthday, and living in a house without electricity from Hurricane Irma, her mother and her siblings are all bracing themselves for what could be a devastating hit by Hurricane Maria.

“I think it’s gonna be the second hurricane in her life that she’s gonna go through, so she’s a little bit scared,” said Martinez.

Hurricane Irma could be the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the island since 1928.

“The direction that the hurricane is taking now is very serious for Puerto Rico,” said Gumerzindo Gomez, Executive Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center. “But we’ll keep our fingers crossed and our prayers to the people of Puerto Rico.”

The storm was at a Category 3 strength as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.

“They’re very well prepared because this is not the only hurricane that has been going through Puerto Rico,” said Martinez. “Puerto Rico being an island, there’s always some kind of hurricane, tropical storm.”

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said in a press conference on Sunday, that 85 percent of customers near San Juan are without electricity and 6,000 still don’t have drinking water after Hurricane Irma.