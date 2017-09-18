Local lawmakers push for feasibility study of Springfield to Boston commuter rail

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers on the state’s Joint Committee on Transportation heard from the public Monday on several bills dealing with public transit, airports, and naming bridges.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to improve rail service between Springfield and Boston.

Northampton State Representative Peter Kocot filed a bill to would create a working group that would study the establishment of a high speed passenger rail connecting the cities.

Kocot told 22News that tax dollars are funding transportation projects in the eastern part of the state and that more needs to go to western Massachusetts.

“Many of my constituents don’t utilize the MBTA, yet are subsidizing it,” Kocot explained. “I think it’s important to make sure that some of those Mass. transit dollars are also flowing out to western Massachusetts.”

The transportation committee will review public testimony on the bill before making recommendations.