Immigration enforcement among agenda at Greenfield Human Rights Commission meeting

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Immigration enforcement is on the agenda in Monday night’s Greenfield Human Rights Commission meeting.

The Human Rights commission met at the Town’s planning office. They discussed a resolution to protect undocumented students from federal immigration officers.

The resolution states that “the safe, learning environment of the schools would be threatened by the presence of federal immigration authorities who would detain students.”

It recommends Greenfield adopt a policy, similar to the Amherst-Pelham regional school district, which requires ICE officials to provide proper notice before coming onto school grounds.

“I think it’s consistent where Greenfield has been heading in terms of protecting all our citizens with the equality and dignity and I think it’s a worthy discussion,” said Lew Metaxas, Commissioner of the Greenfield Human Rights Commission.

Metaxas told 22News under the proposal, the superintendent would develop a plan 90 days after adopting the policy, on how to train teachers and other staff confronted by an ICE official.

If the resolution passes on Monday night, Metaxas said they would then look to meet with the school committee.