Hurricane Maria churns towards Caribbean

Authorities have issued a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria churns toward the Eastern Caribbean amid forecasts it could become a major hurricane by early Tuesday.

(NBC News) A hurricane watch was issued for Puerto Rico early Monday as Maria left residents of Irma-battered Caribbean islands racing to prepare for yet another potentially powerful storm.

Maria was about 85 miles east of Martinique at 8 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and could develop into a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday, it added.

