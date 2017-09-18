Hurricane Maria churns towards Caribbean

(NBC News) A hurricane watch was issued for Puerto Rico early Monday as Maria left residents of Irma-battered Caribbean islands racing to prepare for yet another potentially powerful storm.

Maria was about 85 miles east of Martinique at 8 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and could develop into a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday, it added.

Read More: http://nbcnews.to/2fv0ywu

Hurricane Radar Severe Threat Live Radar New England Radar Western Mass National Northeast Midwest Northwest Southeast Southwest