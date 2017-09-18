Franklin County health center receives federal grant to help stop opioid addiction

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Drug overdose deaths are on the rise.

According to the CDC, 91 Americans die from opioid overdose every day.

Peter Sheridan of Greenfield said, “Go back to the war on drugs.”

The Health Resources and Services Administration is providing about $6.5 million dollars to 38 health centers in Massachusetts to reduce opioid addiction. The Community Health Center of Franklin County offers substance abuse and mental health services.

The Community Health Center of Franklin County is a federally qualified health center. All of their services are available to patients regardless of income or insurance. Of their 7,000 patients, about a third of them struggle with drug abuse. With this grant, more patients will have access to suboxone treatment, a drug that can reduce people’s reliance on opioids.

“All of our primary care staff will become licensed to prescribe saloxone to our patients which will be very helpful here in Franklin County where there’s a pretty significant substance abuse problem,” said Edward Sayer, CEO of the Community Health Center of Franklin County.

Sayer told 22News half of the grant money will be used to provide patients with psychiatric evaluations. Sayer also said they’ll be moving their Greenfield branch to Main Street later this year or early 2018, which will house all of their services.