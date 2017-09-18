Ex-Turners Falls Paper workers suing over plant closure, paychecks

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two former employees of Turners Falls Paper are suing the Southworth Company, after the manufacturer folded.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Southworth did not provide the employees with their final paycheck, or give them enough notice of the plant’s closure. Southworth closed their three plants in Seattle, Agawam, and Turners Falls on August 30.

The suit alleges that the company violated federal and state wage laws, and a federal law requiring 60 days’ notice of a plant closure.

The two former workers also claim that they were not given their final paychecks, or payment for accrued benefits and sick time.

“Companies can shut down for any reason, but to not find a way to pay the people who have been working for you, their last paychecks, are unacceptable and unconscionable,” said Attorney John Connor of the firm Sobierski & Connor.

Connor told 22News that they are trying to identify how many other Southworth workers also did not receive their paychecks.

Connor said that his clients tried contacting the heads of the company in the lawsuit, but have not heard from them.