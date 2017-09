WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – E.B’s Restaurant now has two booths at The Big E in the Food Court, one for food, and one for Berkshire Brewing Company’s beer. Ed Borgatti, Owner of E.B’s Restaurant, shared more about what they have to offer.

E.B’s Restaurant

385 Walnut St. Ext., Agawam

(413) 789-3525

ebsrestaurant.com

Promotional consideration provided by: E.B’s Restaurant