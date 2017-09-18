Significant development in 25-year-old Lisa Ziegert cold case

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a significant development in a 25-year-old cold case that has haunted western Massachusetts for decades.

Lisa Ziegert was murdered in 1992, and her killer has never been caught.

Now, 25-years later, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office said there has been a significant development in the case, which will be announced in a news conference, at 2:00 Monday afternoon.

It has been more than two decades since the murder of Lisa Ziegert shocked western Massachusetts. She was a 24-year-old teacher in Agawam when her body was found dumped in a wooded area on Easter Sunday, in 1992.

It’s a cold case that many of us have never forgotten, including the police officers, detectives, and family members who have continued to work every day to bring Lisa’s killer to justice.

Back in February, the 22News I-Team spoke to Lisa’s mother, Dee Ziegert, about a new development in her daughter’s case… a development that she told 22News could be the answers to their prayers. “This will be the thing that will bring justice for Lisa,” she said.

A lab in Virginia called Parabon Nanolabs used the DNA investigators collected in 1992 to create a sketch of her killer’s face.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News, the sketch gave investigators the ability to narrow down the options more than ever before. “For instance we can exclude people from Asian ascent, or Latinos, because we know the person is from a Caucasian background, 50% from Northern Europe, and 50% from Southern Europe.”

The I-Team traveled to Parabon Nanolabs in Virginia to get a closer look at how the service works, and discovered, they’ve had success with at least four murder cases in the past.

It has been a year since the sketch of Lisa’s killer was made public, and the District Attorney’s office said they’ve received hundreds of tips since then.

The District Attorney will announce the development in the case at 50 State Street in Springfield, at 2:00 this afternoon.

You can stream it live on WWLP.com