Chicopee police looking for counterfeit money suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are warning local shopkeepers and managers after they say three men tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at two Rite Aid stores in the city.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the three men tried to pass $500 in counterfeit hundreds at the Rite Aid on Meadow Street in order to purchase prepaid debit cards. They also allegedly tried the same thing at the Rite Aid on St. James Avenue.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects. If you recognize them, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 592-6341.

Wilk says that they want local store managers to spread the word to their employees, to make them aware that this type of crime is out there.