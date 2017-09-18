Car crashes into MassMutual Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious accident near the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield.

The police and fire department were called to the area of Main Street near Boland Way for a car that crashed. Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the vehicle hit a pole and then struck the MassMutual Center.

The vehicle was seriously damaged, and there are also reports of fallen lightpoles in the area.

An ambulance was called, and Lt. Jessica Henderson told 22News that one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Main and State Street remain closed as of 12:30AM Monday. It’s not clear what caused the crash.