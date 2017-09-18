Bright Nights 5K Road Race quickly sold out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you weren’t fast, you missed the whole race! Registration for the Bright Nights 5K Road Race in Springfield opened at midnight Monday, and all 500 spots were sold out before 6:00 A.M.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Spirit of Springfield, more than half of the field was sold out within the first five minutes. That’s quicker than ever before.

The annual race allows the runners to enjoy all of the Bright Nights lighting displays as they run through Forest Park on the evening of November 28.

Bright Nights in Forest Park opens for its 23rd season on Wednesday, November 22, and will operate through New Year’s Day.